Alex Islas

76, of Tucson, AZ passed away peacefully at home on February 11, 2021. Alex was born in Tucson, Arizona on March 8, 1944. He retired from American Meat Company, the family business of over 50 years where he worked as a butcher. He is survived by his lifelong partner, Mary; children, Margaret (Tony), Debbie, Beckie, Angelica, Alex; ten grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; siblings, Dora, Rosemary, Jose and many other family and friends. Services are pending at this time. Arrangements by DESERT ROSE HEATHER.