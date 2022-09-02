Alex Kimmelman

It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Alex Jay Kimmelman, he is survived by his beloved wife of 47 years Sandy Shestko-Kimmelman, father of Terra Catalina (Craig) Sauvageau, Grandfather to Mikala, Mercedes, Nicholas and adopted grandson Santana Sanchez, brother to Raechell Stalder (Fess). Alex passed on August 19, 2022 at home after a prolonged illness, he was 66 years old. He was born on July 21, 1956 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to Esther Kimmelman-Flamm and Richard Flamm and raised in Tucson Arizona by his Grandparents. Alex was a veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard, a historian, author, educator, scholar and poet. Alex was also an alumni of Tucson High School class of 74 and University of Arizona with a master's in History and Political Science. He Authored several books on the history of Tucson Arizona, he worked at one time for the City of Tucson Planning Department and taught Arizona history at Pima Community College and taught at the Hogan School of Real Estate. Alex's hobbies were playing strategic games with his friends and family, and he was a die-hard fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Alex was truly a man of many talents and a lover of knowledge; he will be deeply missed by all his family and friends. Alex's family will be holding a Celebration of Life for him on Wednesday, September 7th at 2:00 p.m. at Funeraria Del Angel, 7 East University Blvd. 520-624-8685. Food and refreshments will be provided.