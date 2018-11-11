ALFF, Donald Ira
87, passed into the loving arms of his Lord and Savior, October 6, 2018. Born and raised in the farmlands of southwestern Iowa. Drafted into the US Army in 1952; served in Germany during the Korean War Era. He later enlisted in the US Air Force. Survived by his wife, Karen of 57 years; daughter, Stefani Valenzuela (Frank) and daughter, Cynthia Wortman-Phillips (Lawrence); grandsons, Christopher (Ashley), Shawn (Katrina), Casey, Logan, Cody (Caitlin), Wyatt (Makala) and Tristan; great-grandchildren, Hector, Jack, Dante, Zoey, Baby Wortman and his only sibling, John Alff, Jr. all of Tucson and Marana. Also survived by many loving cousins, nephews, and many dear Veteran and Reunion Friends. The Lord has blessed this family in so many ways during our life together, and Don loved them all so much. Proud Life Member of The American Legion Yoeme Post 125; Disabled American Veterans Chapter 4 of Tucson; Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 549; 40 & 8 Voiture 73; National Past Chef de Gare Club; Korean War Veterans Association, Rhodes Chapter; 112th Infantry Regiment Association; City of Tucson Retirees Association. In the American Legion, he served as a Post Commander, District Commander, and Vice Commander for Area A, Southern Arizona. Volunteered at the Southern AZ Veterans Health Care System (SAVAHCS) for over 11 years, where he said his pay was a smile and a thank you. He received fantastic, loving care for the final weeks of his life in the VA Hospice Care Unit. A Memorial Service will be held at the MARANA VETERANS CEMETERY, 15950 N. Luckett Road, 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 28, 2018 with a gathering of family and friends to follow.