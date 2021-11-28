Alfonse Dorazio

was born October 4, 1931 in Utica, NY, and passed away surrounded by family, in Tucson, AZ, on October 31, 2021. He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Rosemary (Heffron) Dorazio; his parents, Vincent Dorazio and Angela (Grande) Dorazio and his granddaughter, Kristi. Al is survived by his four children, Terri Dorazio, Christie Guzman (Ricardo), Lori Ference (Joseph), and Steve Dorazio; 11 grandchildren, Jimmy, Joe, Dan, Christiana, Ricky, Juliana, Stephanie, AJ, Andy, Alicia and Nick; ten great-grandchildren, Veronica, Seth, Ellie, Evan, Easton, Elena, Enzo, Emery, Christian, Makayla and three great-great-grandchildren, Isaac, Kaiden and Taidus.

At the age of ten, Al's family moved from Utica to Los Angeles, California where he began his lifelong passion for sports. He attended George Washington High School where he excelled in his studies and was very popular with his friends and on the football field. He attended Loyola University where he participated in ROTC and graduated with a degree in Business Administration and Finance. He enjoyed a busy social life on campus and met his wife at her Kappa Delta Chi sorority exchange with his fraternity. After graduation, Al joined the Air Force as a 2nd Lieutenant and was quickly promoted to a 1st Lieutenant. He married Rosemary on August 10, 1955 and they moved to Kirkland, AFB in Albuquerque, NM where Al was stationed. A year later, they moved back to Southern California and started their family. In 1958, he was hired at Hughes Aircraft Company where he worked for 30 years, first as a Contract Negotiator and later a Business Manager. He enjoyed coaching his son's Little League baseball and Pop Warner football teams. Al enjoyed baking and his zucchini bread and biscotti became favorites.