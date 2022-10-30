Alfonso Lopez

Alfonso "Ponchi", was born August 7, 1927. He was called home by the Lord on October 10, 2022, at the age of 95. He is survived his wife of 69 years, Beatrice Lopez, his daughters' Grace Lena and Margaret Lopez and son Robert Lopez. He was grandfather to Mark Anthony Lopez, Jennifer Lena Longoria, Juieanne Lena Barreras, and Catherine Lena. He also has 10 great-grandchildren. Dad had a long impeccable work ethic getting his first job at 9 years old delivering ice in Tucson. He served enlisting in the U.S. Navy and then drafted into the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He worked at Davis Monthan Air Force Base as an Airplane mechanic followed by an early retirement. He went on to work for the Screen Actors Guild setting up stages at the TCC and various movie sets, and he worked at the Tucson Gem Show. Dad was happiest when he was working. Our Dad was one of 13 children survived by his brothers Emilio "Mickey", Jim "Jaime" and William "Billy" Lopez. Services will be held for our beloved Dad on November 16, 2022 at Santa Cruz Catholic Church at 10 a.m. Arrangements were made by Avenidas Cremation and Burial.