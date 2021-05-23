Alfred Minor

MINOR, Alfred

died early Saturday morning, April 24, 2021. He was born August 27, 1951, in Williams, AZ. He was the son of Jerry Minor Sr., of Grimes County, TX and Floice Thelma Espy, of Fannin County, TX. He was predeceased by his parents; three brothers, James Carl Johnson, Jr. of Floyada, TX, Odell Johnson of Sherman, TX, Jerry Minor Jr. (#1) of Grimes County, TX and a stepbrother, Danny Herbert Lopez, son of Minnie Martin; four sisters, Mrs. Jewel Riggins (Johnson) of Sherman, TX, Mrs. Lola Virginia Murkledove (Brown) of Amarillo, TX, Freddie Mae Minor, formerly of Williams, AZ and Mrs. Alta Mae Picou of San Antonio, TX and a stepsister, Rose Marie Lopez (Cheta) of Tucson.

Surviving him are his wife, Brenda L. Minor, of the home; his daughter, Rebecca L. Minor and his two sons, Alfred Lopez-Minor and Michael Lopez-Minor, all of Tucson; three siblings, a brother, Jerry Minor Jr. (#2) of Tucson, AZ; a sister, Inez Coleman and little brother, Joseph Minor, son of Katherine Mendez, all of Tucson; he leaves five grandchildren, Victoria, Kyle, Sienna, Penny and Emma. He also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews and a lot of good friends and neighbors too.