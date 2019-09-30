Happy Birthday Dad
Sierra, Alfred G.
9/28/1932 - 7/24/2019
Our Dad owned Al Sierra Mobil Service Station Garage for many years. We will miss his passion for autos. He also worked for Pima Mine, Checker Auto, retired from SUSD. He loved his lemon trees, grocery shopping and watching the Dodgers. Most of all he loved his family and friends. Always willing to help others in need. Dad you showed great strength and courage. May you rest in peace with your beloved family members. We love you, miss you and you will always be in our hearts forever.
Love Joey and David.