Alfred Sierra

Happy Birthday Dad
SIERRA, Alfred G.
9/28/1932 - 7/24/2019
Dad, it seems like yesterday when we were laughing and enjoying the Dodgers baseball games and talking to you about football. Oh, how we teased you about those Rams. Words cannot express how much we miss you and love you. You will always be in our hearts and forever in our thoughts. Happy Birthday, we hope you are watching over us from above.
Love Always, David and Joey
