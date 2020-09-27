 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Alfred Sierra

Alfred Sierra

  • Updated

Happy Birthday Dad

SIERRA, Alfred G.

9/28/1932 - 7/24/2019

Dad, it seems like yesterday when we were laughing and enjoying the Dodgers baseball games and talking to you about football. Oh, how we teased you about those Rams. Words cannot express how much we miss you and love you. You will always be in our hearts and forever in our thoughts. Happy Birthday, we hope you are watching over us from above.

Love Always, David and Joey

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News