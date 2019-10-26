VASQUEZ, Alfred Richard
77, of Tucson passed away October 21, 2019 surrounded by family. He is survived by his children, Art, Felicia, Terri and Sherri; grandfather of Kayla, Adreas, Alexis, Alizae, Azaea, Asian, Aleko, Dominic, Nick and the late Bryce; great-grandfather of Gio; brother of Waldo, Carmen and the late Art. Alfred had a great passion for his grandchildren and he will be greatly missed by family and friends. A Rosary and Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at the VISTOSO FUNERAL HOME, Oro Valley. For information call 544-2285.