Alfredo Catalan

54, earned his wings on February 23, 2021. He is survived by the love of his life, Carol; sons, Isaiah (Mari), Adam (Danielle), Andres (Andrea); grandchildren, Camila, Lariyanna, Alisyanna, Aaliyah, Isaiah and Cayden; father, Alfredo Sr.; brothers, Patrick (Nancy) and Gregory; mother-in-law, Eva Barrios; father-in-law, Rudy Altamirano; many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by mother, Linda and brother, Stefan. He will be remembered for his love of family, positive outlook of any situation and his enthusiasm for sports. "Heroes get remembered but legends never die." -Babe Ruth. Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. is a rotating viewing at MARTINEZ FUNERAL CHAPELS with the Rosary at 9:00 a.m. Mass will be held outside in the field of Santa Cruz west of the church at 11:00 a.m. Remain in your vehicle and tune into mass on 98.5 FM. Burial at Holy Hope Cemetery following Mass. Masks are mandatory at all times.