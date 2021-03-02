Alfredo Macias

MACIAS, Alfredo "Freddie" Glass
7/24/1968 - 2/22/2021
Freddie Glass Macias passed away on February 22, 2021 due to COVID-19. Born in Tucson, Arizona, he graduated from Sunnyside High School in 1986 and worked hard as a miner for over 30 years.
Freddie was the funnest, funniest, and most charming guy. He had the unique ability to make everyone feel special. He was the life of the party, always making everyone laugh and feel happy. He loved music for it soothed his soul. A diehard Dallas Cowboys and New York Yankees fan, he spent years coaching and cheering on his children in Western Little League, served as the team father for the Tucson Wildcats youth baseball travelling team, and travelled with his children to New York, California, and Florida to play ball. He spent countless hours with his children at the park. He loved watching his son hit a home run. His daughter was his mini me and the apple of his eye. He loved his children endlessly and was extremely proud that they are both teachers. He treasured his relationships with his younger brothers.
He was preceded in death by his father, Alfredo Ybarra Macias, and he is survived by his mother, Sylvia Glass Macias; his brothers, Richard (Erica) and Chris (Emily); his children, Matthew (Belgica) and Megan (Ronnie) and his grandson, Mateo. He was eagerly awaiting the arrival of three more grandchildren, including identical twin girls and Mateo's younger brother.
The family wishes to thank Brother Gomez for offering prayer on the day of Freddie's passing, as well as to express our gratitude to St. Mary's ICU staff for their support and care of Freddie. Due to social distancing restrictions, the family is mourning privately, but would like to plan a future celebration of Freddie's life when it is safe to gather. Arrangements by AVENIDAS CREMATION AND BURIAL.