Alfredo Macias

Freddie was the funnest, funniest, and most charming guy. He had the unique ability to make everyone feel special. He was the life of the party, always making everyone laugh and feel happy. He loved music for it soothed his soul. A diehard Dallas Cowboys and New York Yankees fan, he spent years coaching and cheering on his children in Western Little League, served as the team father for the Tucson Wildcats youth baseball travelling team, and travelled with his children to New York, California, and Florida to play ball. He spent countless hours with his children at the park. He loved watching his son hit a home run. His daughter was his mini me and the apple of his eye. He loved his children endlessly and was extremely proud that they are both teachers. He treasured his relationships with his younger brothers.