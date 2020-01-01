Alice Arandules

ARANDULES, Alice Esparza
beloved mother of Arnold J. Arandules and Mark A. Arandules;
beloved grandmother to Mark A. Arandules, Jr.,
Jesus R. Arandules, Luke Arandules;
great-grandmother to Jay R. Arandules, Jr., Angel I. Arandules
and Jazzlene Arandules;
aunt to many wonderful nephews, nieces
and sister to Lucy Esparza.
--
A Memorial Mass will be held Friday, January 3, 2020,
9:00 a.m. at St. Augustine's Cathedral, 192 S. Stone Ave.
Graveside service will follow, 12:00 p.m. at Holy Hope Cemetery.
--
Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY, INC.