Alice Arandules

ARANDULES, Alice Esparza

beloved mother of Arnold J. Arandules and Mark A. Arandules;

beloved grandmother to Mark A. Arandules, Jr.,

Jesus R. Arandules, Luke Arandules;

great-grandmother to Jay R. Arandules, Jr., Angel I. Arandules

and Jazzlene Arandules;

aunt to many wonderful nephews, nieces

and sister to Lucy Esparza.

A Memorial Mass will be held Friday, January 3, 2020,

9:00 a.m. at St. Augustine's Cathedral, 192 S. Stone Ave.

Graveside service will follow, 12:00 p.m. at Holy Hope Cemetery.

Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY, INC.

