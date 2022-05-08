Alice Bishop

Bishop, Alice

Grab a Crown and Coke or a shot of your favorite tequila, turn on "Into the Mystic" by Van Morrison and toast the heavens above because heaven, just got a good one April 27, 2022. Heaven has welcomed the best of our best, Alice Christina Quihuis Bishop, our sister, aunt, cousin, friend and her most prized title, Mom and Nana.

Our hearts are especially broken because Alice always made our hearts grow bigger by showing us there is no limit to love or how incredibly full life can be. She encouraged us to bring attention to life's most glorious moments: working tirelessly to make a beautiful photo album to celebrate a new birth or creating a congratulatory poster for an important milestone. She was always happy for our successes and never faltered in her faith in us. It was no surprise she was drawn to work in the healing arts as an accomplished physical therapy assistant and in later years taking care of children, pets and her sister and brother-in-law, Anita and Johnny Ramirez.

She was the "caboose" of the seven children of Mike and Bertha Quihuis, spending her early and later years in Tucson. In between, she lived in Southern California and Hawaii. Wherever she was she shined her special light and whomever she met, she saw their value. She taught us how to live with open hearts and without judgment. She always gave the gift of her generous spirit with a twinkle in her eyes. She gave these things without hesitation. Even when times were tough, she taught us how to accept life as it comes and to show up with love in your heart, while holding space for hope. Her capacity to forgive was fluent with her ability to accept people and circumstances as they were. She never held back saying what was on her mind, and because she spoke from her heart, anything she said was disarmingly, okay.

Her most proud gift to the world is her son, Daniel. She was a natural mother. Being his mom brought her the deepest sense of purpose and brought forth the best in her. Alice couldn't have been more proud of him and his wife Nicole and their son, Luke. If she could have given them the moon, she would have plucked it from the sky and decorated it with pink balloons.

She is survived by Daniel, Nicole, Luke, her sisters Ernestine (Sam), Anita (John) and Barbara and brothers Henry (Poncella) and Eddie and many cousins. She leaves a generation of nieces and nephews who will forever cherish their Auntie Alice. She leaves deep friendships that lasted her lifetime

In her last year, as she fought ALS, she reminded us how lucky we have been to have had her by our side. She rose to every challenge as best she could with grace and gratitude. She fought to stay here with us...she loved this life so very much. Her bravery and resilience amazed us daily. Even though ALS took her voice, it never took her spirit or hope. Alice made us better versions of ourselves. Easy with a laugh or a smile, we believed her when she said "all will be well". Her indomitable spirit, infectious laugh and her extraordinary kindness will continue to guide us as we try to live without her.

Our family would like to acknowledge the tireless efforts of cousin Julie Loneske and nephew John Ramirez...you both showed up when she needed you most and we will forever be grateful. To Pam Buben, for the many years of being there for the good times and for being there in the end for the hard stuff. We also want to thank the ALS Foundation for your incredibly profound dedication to helping patients and families fight ALS with dignity.

So, sweet Alice, rock your gypsy soul..."We were born before the wind, also younger than the sun...Let your soul and spirit fly into the Mystic..." We miss you so much already.

Alice requested we celebrate her life with a big party which will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by Avenidas.

