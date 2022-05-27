Alice Casanega entered into eternal rest on May 21, 2022. She is reunited with her beloved husband David Casanega, sisters Aurora and Carmen as well as her parents in the presence of the Lord. Alice is survived by her children Ralph Rillos, Cathy Garcia, Rebecca Franco and Lorraine Ballesteros. She was a loving grandmother to 8 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Alice, a Tucson native was born December 19, 1934 raised in historic Barrio Anita. She treasured the Old Pueblo and could often be heard reciting countless stories and historical facts. A hard and dedicated worker, Alice worked at various stores in Downtown Tucson and retired from Hughes Aircraft Company after 19 years of service. A lover of food, she cherished sharing meals, stories and laughter with family and friends. Love, is the one thing that exemplifies the life of Alice. The love of God, her family, and friends. Alice in no small way touched the hearts of all those she encountered, from life-long relationships to brief interactions, the impact was felt by all. She always put the concerns of others before herself. We are all better individuals for being able to share a part of the amazing life she lived. You can rest now "little Nana". Vaya con Dios. Let go and let God.