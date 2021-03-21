Alice Hinton

passed away on March 16, 2021, almost a year after her beloved granddaughter died. She was born in Tucson at the Stork's Nest on June 21, 1924. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Anna Hanson; her husband, Phillip Hinton; brother-in-law, Thomas Hinton; in-laws Troy (Wilmetta) Hinton; and granddaughter, Sarah Duffy. She is survived by her daughter, Shirley (Thomas) Duffy; cousins, Sheral (Jim) Colvile, Betty (Al) Crawford, Jack (Janet) Barry, Arthur (Carol) Houston and Virginia Wurtz; brother-in-law, Forrest (Beverly) Hinton; nieces, Nancy (Guy) Moore, Susie (Kurt) Vozely, Katie (Bill) Lentz; and nephew, Jim (Cheri) Hinton. Alice was part of the Houston family and delighted in keeping up with all of the Houston family. She graduated from Tucson High and the University of Arizona. She was a Gamma Phi Beta during college. She had a bond with her sorority sisters that lasted a lifetime. She taught at University Heights Elementary. The family would like to thank the staff at Sherwood Village for the excellent care the last 4 years. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, March 26, 2021 at Christ Presbyterian Church at 10:00 a.m. Donations in Alice's memory can be made to the Humane Society or a charity of your choice. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.