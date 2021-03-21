Alice Johnston

JOHNSTON, Alice Irene
spent much of her life traveling the world alongside her husband, Richard as an Army wife or just for fun. One of her favorite past times was the two of them trekking across the United States and Canada in their motorhome.
Alice, known by many as "Grammy," made her final trip March 9, 2021, as she left for Heaven and reunited with her loving husband of 55 years, as well as her daughter, Donna and sons, David and Allen who each preceded her in death. She was 92.
She is survived by her son, Stephen (Sandy); daughters, Kathi (Butch) Powell, Annie (Dave) Himebaugh and Nancy (Cliff) Rambaran. She also leaves behind 15 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Alice was devoted to her family and especially enjoyed volunteering at school functions for both her children and grandchildren. She hosted the legendary "Back-to-School Bingo" annually for over three decades in which she'd provide school supplies to all the students in the family win or lose.
Alice's faith was central to her as one of the things she held dearest. She was a longstanding parishioner at Our Mother of Sorrows. There she frequented daily Mass, was an active member of the OMOS Ladies Guild and an essential part of their MOSES team.
Alice was born in a small town in southern Illinois, and she met Richard in Chicago. They fell in love and then spent the next 22 years traveling the globe together as he served in the Army.
Alice and Richard settled their family in Tucson in 1969 after he retired from the Army. However, they continued to travel for leisure in their motorhome as often as they could before Richard passed away in 2006.
While living in Tucson, Alice faithfully followed the Arizona Wildcats athletic teams and was an avid fan of coach Lute Olson. She could be found both watching on TV and listening on the radio to all of the games, and she enjoyed collecting UofA memorabilia.
Alice's family is truly grateful to the staff at Famiglia Amore Assisted Living for their compassionate love and care for her over the past year. A funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at Our Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church, 1800 S. Kolb Road, Tucson, Arizona.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's Association and Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.