Alice Johnston

JOHNSTON, Alice Irene

spent much of her life traveling the world alongside her husband, Richard as an Army wife or just for fun. One of her favorite past times was the two of them trekking across the United States and Canada in their motorhome.

Alice, known by many as "Grammy," made her final trip March 9, 2021, as she left for Heaven and reunited with her loving husband of 55 years, as well as her daughter, Donna and sons, David and Allen who each preceded her in death. She was 92.

She is survived by her son, Stephen (Sandy); daughters, Kathi (Butch) Powell, Annie (Dave) Himebaugh and Nancy (Cliff) Rambaran. She also leaves behind 15 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Alice was devoted to her family and especially enjoyed volunteering at school functions for both her children and grandchildren. She hosted the legendary "Back-to-School Bingo" annually for over three decades in which she'd provide school supplies to all the students in the family win or lose.

Alice's faith was central to her as one of the things she held dearest. She was a longstanding parishioner at Our Mother of Sorrows. There she frequented daily Mass, was an active member of the OMOS Ladies Guild and an essential part of their MOSES team.