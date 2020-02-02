Alice Larriva

LARRIVA, Alice "Allie" Newlin
(87) passed away peacefully at her home in Tucson, AZ on December 24, 2019. She was born in Chile, South America on November 7, 1932 to Elizabeth and Richard Newlin. Allie joins Nilo, her husband of 65 years. Allie was an extraordinary woman: world traveler, dedicated wife, mother and grandmother, animal lover, avid reader, and devoted UofA alum. She spent most of her summers in Montana, her early school years in Inspiration, AZ and then high school in Scarsdale, NY. Allie loved Arizona and when it came time for college, it was an easy decision to go to the UofA. It was there that she met her lifelong Kappa Kappa Gamma friends and Nilo-the love of her life. Allie worked on many non-profit boards and also at Larriva' s, the family store. She was the kindest woman you'd ever meet and a friend to all. She will be greatly missed. Allie is survived by her children Nilo IV (Lourdes), Jane "Dinny" Rojas (Martin) and Rick. Also, by her five grandchildren, Mikki Bredehoft (Matt), Selina Rojas El-Awad (Samer), Nilo V, Benjamin and Katie Gavel (Eric) and four great-grandchildren, Dominic, Vincent, Lyla and Marlena. The Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday February 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Saint Andrews Episcopal Church in Nogales, followed by internment of the ashes In the Nogales Cemetery, and a by a Celebration of Life. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.