Alice Melendez

MELENDEZ, Alice Marian

nee O'Neill

On July 23, 2021, at 91 years of age Alice peacefully departed her earthly garden for Paradise. Born in Manchester, England on May 3, 1930. She was preceded in death by her eldest son, Carlos. She is survived by her loving husband of 71 years, Carlos S. Melendez; six children, Michael, Rick (Teresa), Steven (Elke), Rebecca (Joe), Andrew and Thomas; 11 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Generous, kind, gracious and steadfast through life. Those who knew her and loved her enjoyed her quick wit and very British sense of humor. Alice was an avid reader, loved her garden and a fierce defender of human rights. She was by far the most loving mother and grandmother to all.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to be given in Alice's name to her favorite of charity: The Community Food Bank, 3003 S. Country Club Road, Tucson, AZ 85713 (520) 882-3300. Arrangements by DESERT SUNSET FUNERAL HOME.