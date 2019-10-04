PADILLA, Alice Varela
78, of Tucson, passed away on September 29, 2019. She was born and raised in the Old Pascua. Worked as a social service advocate, retired from United Food and Commercial as a secretary. Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Manuel N. Padilla; mother, Regina Y. Varela; father, Joaquin Varela; sister, Mary V. Hernandez; brothers. Joaquin Jr., George and Frank Varela. She will be greatly missed by her brother, Tony Varela and all her nephews and nieces. Visitation will be held Monday, October 7, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. at Santa Rosa De Lima Church, 2015 N. Calle Centro, with a Rosary recited at 7:00 p.m. Mass will be offered Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Holy Hope Cemetery.
--
Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY, INC.