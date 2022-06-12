Alicia Woodruff entered into eternal rest on May 12, 2022, in her Tucson home. She is reunited with her husband Stewart; parents Eliseo and Luisa Quiroz; brother Marco A. Quiroz; and sister Liz Q. Kelley. She is survived by her sisters Nini Q. Sickler, Rosemary Q. Poppe (Les), Mickie Q. Gelsinger (Paul), Misha Q. Clark (David), Eva Quiroz (Gale Hansen), and sister-in-law Irma Vanegas Quiroz, along with numerous loving nieces and nephews. Alicia was born in Sonora, Arizona on May 22, 1943, and raised in Tucson. She graduated from Tucson High School, University of Arizona (B.A. and M.A.) and received her Ph.D. from University of California, Davis. She was a lifelong scholar and educator; her passion was Medieval Iberian Peninsula Literature. During her lengthy career, she began teaching as a professor at the University of Colorado, Colorado Springs, where she met her husband, Stewart. They returned to California, and she taught at her alma mater UC Davis, then both moved East where she continued her teachings at the University of New Hampshire in Durham, N.H.; and later at Chicago State University until her retirement and return to Tucson. She fought a valiant 2-year battle with cancer and was almost in remission. She was an avid and involved political advocate. In addition to family get-togethers, she enjoyed travel, music, poetry, reading, and movies. A Celebration of Life Memorial will be held at a future date in Tucson. Arrangements by Neptune Society.