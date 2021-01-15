Aline Goodman

GOODMAN, Aline Lees
passed away January 11, 2021 after a two-week courageously fought battle with COVID-19. Born January 17, 1937 in Scone, Australia to Ruth and Frank Bragg, Aline lived an extraordinary life. She grew up on the family's cattle ranch and sheep station, studied in England, and became an adventurous world traveler. During a trip to the states, she met Jack Goodman and a love affair quickly followed as he chased her around the world. Once married, Aline worked side by side with Jack on local real estate development and pursuing their many philanthropic endeavors. Aline was an accomplished artist who was in shows all over the Southwest; however, her greatest accomplishments came not as an artist, but as an advocate and promoter of the western art community. She was a founding member and 20-year board member of Friends of Western Art, served on the Amerind Museum's FWA Art Committee, and the Mountain Oyster Club art committee. The culmination of her devotion to the western art world was recognized in 2019 with her being presented the Clay Lockett Award from the Amerind Museum, recognizing her years of friendship and support. Aline was predeceased by her loving husband, Jack and stepdaughter, Lucy. She is survived by her siblings, Arthur Bragg, Sandy Campbell and Sally Darling Bragg, many relatives in Australia; Aline's son, John Goodman; her grandson, Sean Goodman; step-grandson, Alex Lee his wife, Stephanie and their three daughters. In lieu of flowers, Aline specified to please make donations to Primavera Foundation, another organization she was passionate about. Memorial to be announced at a later date.