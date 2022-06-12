REICHLE, Dr. Alison

Dr. Alison Reichle passed away May 20, 2022, she was a lifelong passionate learner and teacher. Curiosity drove her to read voraciously (favoring history and archeology), to travel extensively, and then to share her newfound knowledge with relish. She earned her PhD in Education from The University of Arizona in 1978 and dedicated her career to the students that our educational systems too often fail. In 2014 she published Strange Knowledge: Stories from Desert Flower on the experiences of those teens, many of whom she successfully mentored into college.

An artist, poet, writer, researcher, and cook, Alison lavished those she loved with the pleasures of all these gifts. Her homes were always places of sweet refuge and nourishment of the body and soul. She loved music, taught herself guitar, sang, and even composed symphonies in her head but had inadequate skill for sharing them.

Preceded in death by her father, Alfred Reichle, and her mother Ercelle Reichle, she is survived by her stepson, Airain "Rain" Balén (Reiko); her step-mother Marsha Reichle; her sister Leslie Toney (Bert), nieces Lauren (Matt) and Diana, and nephew Douglas; cousins Mary Anne, Jean (Phil), and Stephanie (Pat); her sister-in-love, Julia "Jules" Balén (Heather); and a lifetime of friends, students, and chosen family in Albuquerque, Tucson, and around the world who miss her deeply and cherish her memory.

Riverside Funeral Home in Albuquerque is handling arrangements and details. A memorial is being arranged in Tucson in the fall, email lejulelejule@gmail.com for information.

