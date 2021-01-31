Allan Harrington

HARRINGTON, Allan Morse
"Chip" Jr.
took his final flight Sunday, January 17, 2021 in Tucson, AZ. Born in Augusta, GA, April 9, 1948 to Allan and Edna Harrington. The family moved to Tucson in 1957.
Chip graduated Palo Verde High, Class of '66, NAU 66-67 serving as Frosh Class President, graduated UofA B.S. with Honors, UAB M.H.H.A, member Eller College of Management, member American College of Hospital Administration.
He retired as CEO of Palo Verde Behavioral Health in 2012 having been active in The Boys Club of Phx, The Phx Art Museum-Men's Art Council, was a founding member of the Tucson Museum of Art - Men's Art Council, President of Casas Adobes Rotary and was the recipient of the Paul Harris Fellowship Award. He was also a staunch supporter of UofA Athletics.
Chip is survived by his devoted wife of 51 years, Sandi; son, Allan "Trace" Harrington (Lisa) - Honolulu; daughter, Courtney Hinkle (Phillip) - Tucson; four grands, Morgan and Haleigh Hinkle, Kailey and Logan Harrington; brother, Tom Harrington (Kathy); sister, Reid Ijams (Gary) and many loving nieces and nephews.
Chip's love of travel and music began at age nine when touring internationally with The Tucson Boys Chorus. Neither of those loves lessened as he and Sandi were always planning their next trip, "wheels on their heels and sand in their shoes". They have been blessed with many wonderful friends and an amazing family that totally understands the true meaning of love.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations in his memory to American Heart Association or American Cancer Society would be greatly appreciated.