BERNS, Allen
Allen Berns, 92, died on January 5, 2021 of complications related to COVID-19.
He was the beloved husband of the late Florence, devoted father of Cindi (Roger Scadron) of Los Angeles, Scott of Naples, FL, and Suzanne (Andrew) Briefer of Tucson. Loving grandfather of Adam (Sherri) Berns, Joshua Berns (Melissa Feinstein), and the late Carly Berns; Matthew Briefer and Zachary Briefer. Treasured great-grandfather of Hazel Berns and Jacob Berns.
Originally from Chicago, Allen was a 25-year resident of Tucson. He retired young and enjoyed life. Allen had the gift of gab and made friends everywhere he went. As Al would say, "You have one go around in life. Enjoy it while you can." He truly lived by those words. Allen was a proud WWII veteran serving with the US Coast Guard in the South Pacific.
Due to the pandemic, a memorial service will be held via Zoom on Sunday, January 17, 2021 at 3:30 p.m., MT.
To join, please log on here: https://bit.ly/3i4UUQV Meeting ID: 967 8514 9231 Passcode: 331818
In lieu of flowers, donations in Allen's memory may be made to the Tucson JCC, 3800 E. River Road, Tucson, AZ 85718 or to Teen Line c/o Cedars Sinai Medical Center, P.O. Box 48750 Los Angeles, CA 90048 or online: https://teenlineonline.org/donate/ Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.