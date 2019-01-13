ALLEN, Bryce 1924 - 2018
Bryce Allen passed away December 19, 2018, in Tucson, Arizona. He was age 94 and had enjoyed relatively good health until late in life. Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, January 26, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at the First Baptist Church of Chillicothe, Missouri. Committal to follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family appreciates memorial donations to the Scleroderma Research Foundation, www.srfcure.com. Bryce was born at Ridgeway, Missouri, August 8, 1924, to Alva L. and Golda W. (Haun) Allen. While a young family, the Allens, including older brother Leland, lived in Harrison County, Missouri, seat of many forebears. They later moved to Chillicothe, Missouri, and St Joseph where Bryce graduated in 1942 from St Jo Central High School. Shortly after graduation, Bryce enlisted in the Navy and served through World War II in naval aviation, crewing PBY rescue and surveillance planes in the Pacific. The "Black Cat" PBY squadron became a life-long attachment, and Bryce was instrumental in convening many reunions over ensuing decades. After the war, Bryce returned to Chillicothe and met and married Elizabeth E. Thompson. They raised two children, Gregory Bryce and Stephanie Jo, in Chillicothe, Kansas City and Cincinnati, Ohio. Liz and Bryce celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in June of 2018, traveling to Missouri to do so from their home in retirement in Tucson. Bryce spent most of his business career in the Caterpillar tractor dealerships of western Missouri and southwestern Ohio. Believing that fortune rewards the ready, he advanced to ownership positions as a Cat dealer through tremendous effort and acumen while bearing the abiding financial risks of ownership. When Bryce departed in 1978 as co-owner of the Highway Equipment Company in Cincinnati, the payroll was 300 people and sales were at record levels. Following his Caterpillar years, Bryce founded the equipment finance firm Allen Financial Corporation from which he retired in 1989. His children succeeded him in the operation of that company which is based in Kansas City and endures to this day. In addition to his success in business, Bryce found time to serve on and chair the Chillicothe school board; lead the Kiwanis organization locally and chair fundraising in the 1960s for a new First Baptist Church. Wood-working was a long time hobby, and perhaps his paramount achievement in that field was building a 16 foot runabout boat for family recreation, a project which required a long winter of work in an uncertainly heated garage and the fetching of many tools. He was especially devoted to family, including Allens and the many members of the large Thompson clan. He delighted in the company of 26 nieces and nephews. His prevailing interest in life was always his loved ones, and his business interests were subordinate and dedicated to advancing their well-being. Bryce Allen was predeceased by his parents and his brother, Leland. He is survived by his devoted wife, Elizabeth; son, Gregory B. Allen and wife, Susan of Kansas City; daughter, Stephanie J. Allen and husband, John Lovell of Tucson; grandchildren, Alexander Bryce Allen (and wife ,Lauren) of Kansas City; Marie E. Allen of Encinitas, California and Elizabeth S. Troger (husband, Alex) of Tucson. Bryce and Liz have been blessed with three great-grandchildren, Vivian Brice Troger and Oscar Royal and Angus Bryce Allen. The family finds solace in a long and well-lived life that is lovingly remembered and most worthy of emulation. His was a buoyant and positive personality, rare and bright. Arrangements by VISTOSO FUNERAL HOME.