Allen Rathbun

RATHBUN, Allen Shea
On Wednesday, December 30, 2020, Allen Shea Rathbun, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Tucson at the age of 86.
Allen was born in Fairfield Township in southern Michigan to parents Leland and Florence Rathbun in 1934 and grew up there alongside his three siblings. He married Mary Jane McCance in Weston, MI in 1955. Together, they had three children, Phillip, Timothy, and Julee. Allen served for two years in the United States Army, stationed at the Schofield Army Barracks in Hawaii. He later moved with Mary and their children to Tucson, AZ, where he began his career as a letter carrier with the USPS in 1962. He retired from the Green Valley Post Office in 1993 and enjoyed a long retirement with Mary in Arizona.
Allen was a kind, gentle, and quiet man. Above all else, he treasured spending time with his family. The devotion and affection he had for his wife, Mary, was truly a privilege to witness. He had a strong faith in God and was a member of Christ Community Church in Tucson. Allen liked watching all types of sports and was particularly fond of baseball. He was also an avid reader. He could often be found sitting with his feet up in his favorite armchair lost in a fiction novel. Equally, he could routinely be found hard at work doing upkeep and maintenance tasks in and around the house. During the summer, he and his wife Mary escaped the heat of Tucson to their peaceful home in Pinetop-Lakeside. They enjoyed daily walks around the lake, sitting together on the deck in the cool mountain air watching the local wildlife, and visits from their children and grandchildren who often came to stay.
Allen will be lovingly remembered by his best friend and wife of 65 years, Mary, and their children, Phillip, Timothy, and Julee (Robert), grandchildren, Cody, Allyson, and Eric, and great-grandson, Keegan. He will also be fondly remembered by his sister, Mary Lou (Eugene) and his brother, Richard (Joyce). Allen was predeceased by parents, and his sister, Ethel.
A private family memorial is pending.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Gospel Rescue Mission or the Salvation Army. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.