Allende Almazan

75, passed away peacefully at home. Born in Tucson, Arizona, 'Al' graduated from Tucson High School and enlisted in the US Army. After his service he joined the Smithsonian Institute tracking satellites and later began his long career with IBM until retirement in 2002. He was heavily involved with the American Legion Post #59 Cocio-Estrada, holding several positions including Commander and Finance officer. He is preceded in death by his parents, Reginaldo and Virginia; his siblings, Manuelita, Reginaldo, Ernesto and Rojelio. He also joined his sons, Michael and Damon in heaven. His sisters, Lupita, Angelita and Jesusita (Joe) spent his final days with him. He is also survived by his son, Al Jr.; his loving granddaughter, Brianna and longtime companion, Minnie Romero. Services will be held at St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Church on Monday, December 13, 2021. The Visitation will be at 10:00 a.m., Rosary at 10:30 a.m. and Mass at 11:00 a.m., followed by interment at Holy Hope Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY, INC.