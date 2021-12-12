 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Allende Almazan

Allende Almazan

  • Updated

ALMAZAN, Allende 'Nene'

2/25/1946 - 12/1/2021

75, passed away peacefully at home. Born in Tucson, Arizona, 'Al' graduated from Tucson High School and enlisted in the US Army. After his service he joined the Smithsonian Institute tracking satellites and later began his long career with IBM until retirement in 2002. He was heavily involved with the American Legion Post #59 Cocio-Estrada, holding several positions including Commander and Finance officer. He is preceded in death by his parents, Reginaldo and Virginia; his siblings, Manuelita, Reginaldo, Ernesto and Rojelio. He also joined his sons, Michael and Damon in heaven. His sisters, Lupita, Angelita and Jesusita (Joe) spent his final days with him. He is also survived by his son, Al Jr.; his loving granddaughter, Brianna and longtime companion, Minnie Romero. Services will be held at St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Church on Monday, December 13, 2021. The Visitation will be at 10:00 a.m., Rosary at 10:30 a.m. and Mass at 11:00 a.m., followed by interment at Holy Hope Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY, INC.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Do you ever wonder why you sneeze after you eat?

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News