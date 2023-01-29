Allison Davidson

Passed away unexpectedly from an aortic aneurysm on January 21, 2023, one month shy of her 60th birthday. Allison's caring spirit will be missed by all those who knew and loved her including friends from her time spent growing up in Cincinnati and Milwaukee. Her greatest joy in life was being the proud mother of Caitlin, Cameron and Connor Davidson, whom she loved deeply and all of whom survive her. Other survivors include her partner Mark Roberts, her sister Jennifer Hamilton-Florsheim, brother-in-law Tom Florsheim, sisters Kathleen and Susan Hamilton and five nieces and nephews. Allison had many interests but her lifelong love of animals was her consuming passion and culminated in volunteering countless hours to rescuing, fostering and rehoming Labrador retrievers throughout Arizona. There will be a celebration of her life in Tucson on February 18, 2023. Email allisondavidsonmemorial@gmail.com for further details. Memorial contributions in Allison's honor may be given to Desert Labrador Retriever Rescue or The Humane Society of your choice. Rest in love.