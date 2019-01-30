ALVAREZ, Faustino B.
entered rest on January 26, 2019, surrounded by family. Husband of Gloria, who was his high school sweetheart. They had been married for 64 years. Beloved father of Carolyn, Faustino III, Norma, Gloria Jean and Patrick. He is survived by seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, sister, Delfina and brother, Dennis. He was a proud member of Sheet Metal Workers Union Local #105. He also taught apprentice sheet metal classes at Pima Community College. Faustino was a spiritual man whose greatest joy was spending time with his family. He loved gardening and was an all-around handyman, doing many things from home repairs to building porches for family and friends. His last accomplishment was building a greenhouse for his wife, Gloria. Funeral, Rosary and Mass will be held at San Cosme Chapel, 460 W. Simpson Friday, February 1, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. Arrangements by FUNERARIA DEL ANGEL.