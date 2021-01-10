Alvin Harris

HARRIS, Alvin Henry, Jr.
78, entered Heaven on December 27, 2020, joining his beloved wife, who entered Heaven on December 23, 2020.
Al was born on July 22, 1942, in Nogales, Arizona, as one of five children. He joined the Navy at the age of 17 and proudly served his country. He met the love of his life, Doris Lee James, and they were married on May 6, 1964. Al was a loving and supportive father to his children, Sherry and Kevin, and a grandfather to Abby, Travis, Kyler, and Ben. He is survived by his oldest sister, Nona. Al enjoyed family time boating, fishing, playing in the pool, and driving his grandchildren and dogs around in the golf cart and tractor on his property. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.