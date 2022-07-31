Amelia Armenta

Our beloved (Amy) Amelia Fernandez Armenta was born in Chicago, IL. on September 5, 1935. She graduated from Tucson High, attended Chenault Beauty College and was appointed as hair Stylist at Levy's Salon. She married her husband of 65 years Rodolfo R. Armenta on October 8, 1956. They were proud parents of Ruben Rodolfo Armenta of New Mexico, Cecilia Bettina of Nevada and Raphael Robert Armenta of Missouri. The family Amy leaves behind: two: brothers and one sister. After they returned from Germany, they were assigned to Cannon A.F.B. New Mexico. With the Completion of 32 years of military service Rudy retired from the Air Force at Cannon A.F.B. New Mexico. Amy spent no time in starting her career and enroll at the Eastern New Mexico College and graduated with a degree in Fine Arts. She applied her incredible talent oil & water painting, stained glass, with her main specialty being quilts she made and shared with her friends (many). The highlight of her career came when she was asked to be a quilt judge at local art fairs and festivals around the state. Her beautiful smile and laughter will be dearly missed but it's the endearing, deep love and caring she had for her family and friends we will never forget. Rosary and Mass will be held Tuesday, August 9, 2022, 9:30 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. at Santa Cruz Church, 1220 S. 6th Ave. Interment to follow at Holy Hope Cemetery. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY.