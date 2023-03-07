Amelia was called to heaven on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. Amelia was born in 1926 to Fedicio and Maria Campas-both decd. A loving mother to Olga Lozano, Patricia Napier, sons Alfonso Jr. and Robert-decd, and nurturing "Nana" of many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchild. She is preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Alfonso J. Carranza. Amelia filled every day with love and devotion to her family. No stranger to hardship, Amelia overcame many health battles, and was a breast cancer survivor. Amelia's memory will be cherished at every sight of a blooming rose or the wafting scent of home-cooking. Still mobile and independent, Amelia maintained her vitality well into her golden years. She will be dearly missed. Please call South Lawn Mortuary for service information.