ACORN, Amy Marie
2/10/1963 - 9/14/2019
Amy Marie Acorn, beloved wife of Kevin Acorn passed away after a short but very courageous battle against cancer. Born in Tucson, AZ she was the daughter of the late Garvin and Nina DeJonghe. Amy is survived by her loving husband of 34 years, Kevin R. Acorn and sons, Ryan and Adam; siblings, Mary (Frank), Patrick (Lorie), Tony, Peter, Janet (Mike), Tim (Cathy) and multiple nieces, nephews and in-laws. She was predeceased by sons, Brandon and Nicholas; brother, Terry (Susan) and sister, Nina. Amy's love and dedication to our Lord, Jesus Christ never faltered and she lovingly shared her devotion to all she touched. Amy knew that she would be entering the Kindgom of God where she will reside for eternity. Amy was a dedicated RN with Kino and Banner Hospitals where she was a tireless advocate for patient rights. She leaves behind countless friends and co-workers who will miss her caring and loving attitude and outlook on life. Our sincere thanks to all the family and friends who supported us during this incredibly difficult time. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Pius X Catholic Church, 1800 N. Camino Pio Decimo with reception to follow. Donations can be made in Amy's name to God's Vast Resources, P.O. Box 17508, Tucson, AZ 85731. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.