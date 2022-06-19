Amy Fisher was born in Riverside, California in 1965. Amy and her family were transferred to Okinawa, Japan in 1972 before relocating to Tucson in 1975, where she would call home the rest of her life. Amy attended Tanque Verde Elementary School and Emily Gray Junior High before graduating from Rincon High School in 1983. She went on to attend the University of Arizona, where she received her Bachelor of Arts in Finance. Amy worked for M3 Engineering and made amazing relationships with her colleagues. She was proceeded in death by her father Robert B. Fisher, Lt. Col USAF, her mother Rita May Fisher and brother Stephen Fisher. She is survived by her brother Thomas B. Fisher (Suzanne), sister Jill Vengelen (Ron) and nephews Bobby and Danny Martinez, T.J. Fisher, and niece Nicole Fisher. Amy's Funeral Mass will be held at St. Pius X in Tucson on Saturday, June 25 at 10 a.m. with a reception following at 49ers Rincon Grill. "God saw you getting tired, and a cure was not to be. So, he put his arms around you and whispered, ‘Come to Me'. … Although we love you dearly, we could not make you stay. A golden heart stopped beating, hard working hands at rest. God broke our hearts to prove to us He only takes the best." Arrangements by Bring's.