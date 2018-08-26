ANCHONDO, Mary 8/26/1921 - 9/10/2002
Happy Birthday Querida Madre/Nana
Not a day goes by that we don't miss you, love you and thank the Lord above that we were blessed to have had you in our lives. Remembering the love, loyalty and compassion you had for your family and friends. Thinking of all the priceless memories we shared together fills our hearts with so much love. We celebrate you today and always. You will never be forgotten. Until we meet again, we love you. Rest in peace. -La Familia Anchondo