ANDERSON, Barbara Kling
of Tucson, AZ, passed away on January 6, 2019 surrounded by her family. Born on July 5, 1949 in Jamestown, NY, Barbara was the daughter of Gilbert and Dorothy (Quist) Kling. Barbara was a Junior-High English teacher in Seneca Falls, NY until she became paralyzed in a car accident in 1974. Although in many ways, this one moment determined many aspects of her life, Barb took control and defined her life for herself. She moved to Tucson, AZ and earned her masters degree at the UofA. She was an amazing mother to two daughters. She was an avid reader and Reading Seed volunteer. Recently, she was a devoted Nana. She will be missed for her witty intellect, radiating smile, and positive energy. Barbara will live on in the hearts and minds of her children, Sara (Erik) Stewart and Alexis (Tony) Lopez and her four grandchildren, Hudson, Wyatt, Chase and Tinsley; as well as many other family and friends. The family would like to express their thanks to the Santa Nino Adult Care Home for their loving care of her for the last six years. A Celebration of Barbara's life will be held on Saturday, January 26, 2019, for details please contact acafire86@gmail.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to Literacy Connects in her name.