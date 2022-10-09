Andre Haymore

Andre "Dre" Haymore passed away on September 30th, 2022 at the age of 46 in Tucson, Arizona, leaving behind a legacy as the best father, son, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend you could ask for. He bravely fought complications from endocarditis until the end. Dre was born in Tucson on February 24, 1976, son of Viola and Richard Sr. and baby brother to Myron, Terry, Richard, and Courtney. From the get-go, he was always observant and curious, cool and calm. But he was also fun - and loved music of all kinds. Viola remembers when he was 5 how he moonwalked in church, making her friend Michelle laugh so hard she could barely get it out. He was religious throughout his life, and was baptized September 1st, 1985. Dre made his reputation as an athlete at Amphi High School, where he was an all-city sprinter and running back. He rushed for 1,185 yards in 1993. But even better, at Amphi he met his wife, Amy. They graduated in 1994 and went on to enjoy 21 years of marriage together, raising two amazing children, Addy and Aeden. Dre lives on through his family; we see him every day in Amy's limitless love, Addy's gentle compassion, and Aeden's leadership and musical abilities. Andre's personality was larger than life, and his laugh was contagious. He loved to watch the San Francisco 49ers play, especially when they were against a buddy's favorite team so he could razz them. His favorite movies were Smokey and the Bandit and The Polar Express, and he watched them most every night before bed. And he loved Waylon Jennings, so much so that he had a tattoo of the Flying W. Andre loved a challenge, to be challenged and to go beyond those challenges. He was known to be always working on something, whether it be a personal project or a favor for friends or family. You could always count on him for being that smart aleck, and he took great pleasure in bantering with his closest buddies. He loved trucks, boats and fishing trips and organized the party wherever he went. Cooking and entertaining for friends and family while enjoying Bud Light and Jack Daniels were his favorite things to do. He truly was the anchor of his family. He loved and cared for others deeply in a way that made everyone around him feel special. He was a father, son, and brother to many, even if not by blood. We all knew and loved that big heart and that bald head. Even if you didn't know Andre personally, there's a good chance he touched your life as he served as a hero to the Tucson community. He worked tirelessly as a firefighter for nearly 25 years, saving countless lives with Rural Metro Fire Department. On off days, he ran Haymore Productions with his brothers, DJing weddings and parties and livening up many dance floors. He also worked as a real estate agent, helping fulfill the hopes and dreams of new homeowners. He impacted so many in the community, making a difference in the lives of everyone he encountered. His work in helping others was recognized over the past year as he was named a Ben's Bells Bellee for helping students at Prince Elementary. He was also awarded a Certificate of Recognition from Pima County for saving his close friend's life in a medical emergency. We will continue recognizing him and the legacy he leaves. Services will be held on Friday, October 14th at Casas Church, 10801 N La Cholla Blvd at 10:00am. Dress code is casual, with the family requesting guests to wear Haymore Productions, 49ers or Amphi High School attire. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Gofundme in support of his family, or in Andre Haymore's name to the Amphi Foundation.