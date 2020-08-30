Andrea North

NORTH, Andrea Joy
beloved wife of Matthew North of Tucson, AZ and beloved daughter of Paul and Judy Todd of Greenville, IN., passed into Grace unexpectedly July 28, 2020, while staying at her family summer residence in Maine. After High School in Pennsylvania she obtained BS and MBA degrees from the University of Arizona. In October 1997 she married Matthew North, her husband of 23 years. She is also survived by siblings, Kevin, Dana and Trevor Todd; daughters, Rachael Colley, Victoria North, Alexandria North and two granddaughters, Penelope and Adelyn Colley. A Celebration-of-Life Service will take place in Tucson at St Andrews Presbyterian Church, tentatively scheduled for Saturday, October 17, 2020. Contributions may be made in memory of Andee North to the SAPC mission committee, 7650 North Paseo del Norte, Tucson, AZ 85704. https://www.sapctucson.org/giving/
