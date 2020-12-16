Andres Lopez

LOPEZ, Andres "Andy" Valenzuela
11/19/1954 - 11/21/2020
Andy Lopez, 66, was called home to be with his Heavenly Father on November 21st, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Sylvia of 44 years; daughter; Melissa; son, Benny (Kristen); four grandchildren, Anissa, Andres, Ariel and Adan; along with two goddaughters, Bernie and Katrina, and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, Benny and Virginia; sisters, Elizabeth and Virginia; brothers, John, Richard and George. Andy was a wonderful and happy man, loving husband, father, grandfather, godfather, brother and friend. He served in the United States Marine Corps from 1976-1979, the Army National Guard for six years, and had recently joined the Marine Corps League Det. 007 serving as a Commandant 2018 - 2020. Visitation will be held on Friday, December 18, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. followed by graveside service at FUNERARIA DEL ANGEL SOUTH LAWN. Due to COVID-19 attendance is limited, however will be live streamed @ facebook.com/FunerariaDelAngelSouthLawn.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.