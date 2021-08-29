Andrew Cooley

Tucson, AZ - Our dear Woody has passed away. He loved movies, books, rock and roll, and sports. He was a graduate of Skyline High and the University of Utah in Salt Lake City. Our family wishes to give special thanks to the Salvation Army, caregivers at Infinity Assisted Living, and good friend Marty Bradford, for their love and care for Woody. A private service was held led by Salvation Army Capt. David Oh in Tucson. A gathering to share memories will be held at a later date in Utah. In honor of Woody please consider donating to the Tucson Salvation Army, 1002 N. Main Ave., Tucson, AZ 85705. Arrangements by DESERT ROSE HEATHER MORTUARY.