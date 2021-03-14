Andrew Dinnerstein

DINNERSTEIN, Andrew

passed away at the age of 56 on the morning of Tuesday, February 23, 2021. Originally from New York City, he moved with his family to Tucson at five years old. He is a graduate of Sewell Elementary, Towsend Junior High and Rincon High. Although he spent a few years of early adulthood away--obtaining his undergraduate degree in computer science from Columbia University and then working in New York City and then Europe—he spent the better part of his life after college living and working in Scottsdale, most notably two decades at American Express.

Andrew is survived by Elizabeth, his wife of over 25 years, and Mackenzie, his daughter. Andrew was a devoted husband and an adoring father who loved his wife and daughter beyond measure.

In addition to his wife and daughter, he is survived by his mother, Myra of Tucson and his sister, Julie of New York City.

Andrew will be remembered by friends and family for his goodness, warmth, kindness, intelligence and witty sense of humor. He will be missed by all who knew him. May Andrew's memory be a blessing.

Donations may be made in his honor to the Alzheimer's Association.