Andrew Kish

KISH, Andrew Richard
passed away at his home in Oro Valley, Arizona on September 17, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was 77 years old. Andy is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Diane. They were married in Annapolis, Maryland June 11, 1965. Andy was born in Lucerne Mines, Pennsylvania. Following his graduation from Lucerne Mines High School (where he was Class President as well as Captain of the Football, Baseball and Basketball teams) he received an appointment to the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. One of his life joys was the education, camaraderie and life-long friendships created amongst his 1965 classmates and USNA Football teammates. It was while attending the Navel Academy that he met the love of his life, Diane (Newton). Andy proudly served his country in Vietnam and around the world. After leaving the Navy he embarked upon a successful sales career in the private sector with the Nestle Company for 32 years. His work with Nestle also took him around the world as the Senior Vice President of International Sales. He and his wife enjoyed much of this travel together. Andy's greatest joy and strength came from his family. He was never more happy than when teaching his daughters to swim and ski; coaching one of his grandchildren on the nuances of golfing, fishing and baseball; or grilling steaks with his sons-in-law for a family dinner. He loved working in his yard and taking his family to ball games. Andy is predeceased by his parents, Andrew Bernard and Anna Julia Kish and his cousin, Judy Gnibus.
Andy is survived by his wife, Diane; daughters, Kelly (Aaron) Newman and Julie (Rob) Colligan; grandchildren, Molly and Mason Mayer and Elizabeth and Owen Colligan; brother, Bernie (Judy) Kish and numerous loving nieces and nephews.
A private Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mark's Catholic Church of Oro Valley. Inurnment to follow at the United States Naval Academy Columbarium.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the USNA Foundation www.usna.com\give Arrangements by VISTOSO FUNERAL HOME.
