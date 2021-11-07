Andrew Scala

74, adored husband of Kathy Kientz Scala, devoted father of Andrew and Theresa, spirited Italian grandfather of five, and big brother to four passed away October 29, 2021, and is now in the hands of God. In lieu of flowers, donations to commemorate Andy's love of building just about anything Kathy could dream of, are appreciated to Habitat for Humanity at https://www.habitattucson.org/giveAndrew Celebration of Life: Saturday, November 13, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. Location: Westward Resort, 245 E. Ina Rd., Tucson, AZ. The family requests that those who attend "In honor of Dad" to wear a favorite funky tie.