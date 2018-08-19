ANGELES, George Nicholas, Sr.
"Talk low, talk slow and don't say too much." - John Wayne
George Nicholas Angeles, Sr. was born at the height of summer on July 1st 1928 to Charles an d Dorothy Angeles in Plymouth, Pennsylvania. He graduated from Plymouth High School, class of 1946. George led a life of high service and excellence - within his family and towards his country and fellow man. His influence on those around him was quiet and profound. From 1946-1948, George served in the United States Army's 1st cavalry division, 7th cavalry regiment, fulfilling duties of S2 and S3 offices in intelligence and training during the Japanese occupation. In 1950 he met Audrey Doman and they went on to marry on July 7th 1951 in Pennsylvania. George and Audrey had five children: Cynthia Zuber of Sahuarita, Arizona (1958), Pamela Bloomingdale of Central Square, New York (1959), George Nicholas Angeles, Jr. (1961-2011), Laurie Vaughn of Tucson, Arizona (1965) and Gary Angeles of Pearland, Texas (1970). George served in the United States Air Force from 1950-1969 in the aircraft maintenance career field. Over these years he worked in a variety of capacities including material and job control, branch manager and flight engineer. His overseas tours included Japan, The Philippines, Vietnam and Thailand. In 1969, George retired as master sergeant (E-7) from Dover Air Force Base in Dover, Delaware. George and Audrey lived in Liverpool, New York from 1970-1984. In 1984 they relocated to Tucson, Arizona where they went on to spend decades enjoying life in the desert. He celebrated his 90th birthday this year surrounded by adoring family. George passed away at home on August 5th, 2018 with loved ones, including his two cats, by his side. He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years and their son, George Nicholas Angeles, Jr. George is survived by four children, three sons-in-law, one daughter-in-law, extended family throughout the eastern United States including brother, Jidge Angeles and sister, Rachel Kross; nine grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and his beloved cats, Max and Spud. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.