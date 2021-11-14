Angelina Eldridge

87, native of Tucson, Arizona, passed away October 9, 2021. Preceded in death by her husband, Gasper Eldridge and son, David Glenn. Survived by her daughter, Evelyn Yvonne Anaya Eldridge (Rick Hollander) and son, Martin Emilio Eldridge (Lupita); four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and also her brother, Eugene Anaya, Sr. (Angelita). Mass will be held on Friday, November 26, 2021 at St. Margaret's Catholic Church, 801 N. Grande Ave. at 2:00 p.m. She will be missed by her family and friends. "Nana, we will miss your homemade soups and your love for all animals". We would like to thank her team from Haven Hospice and the staff of Senior Helpers. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Tucson Humane Society in her name. Arrangements by AVENIDAS CREMATION AND BURIAL.