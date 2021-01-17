Angelina Leyvas

LEYVAS, Angelina Hernandez
89, was called to her heavenly home on January 8, 2021. She was born on April 25, 1931, in Bisbee, Arizona. She raised her family in Tucson and then moved to Port Arthur, Texas 40 years ago. She is remembered by family and friends in Tucson as a cashier at El Grande and Food Giant Supermarkets. After moving to Texas, she continued working and retired as a Central Supply Tech at Park Place Hospital in Port Arthur and remained busy through her retirement years as an independent housekeeper. She was a devout Christian and her favorite pastime was singing in the church choir, most recently at Central Baptist Church in Port Neches.
Angelina is predeceased by her parents, Gregorio and Margarita Leyvas and daughter, Sarah U. Amparano; brothers, Lauro Carlos, Gregorio Leyvas Jr., Frank Leyvas and John Leyvas. She is survived by her son, Joe (Evelyn) Urrea in Tucson; daughters, Anita (Thomas) Sepeda in Port Arthur and Kris Urrea in Tucson and her grandchildren, Angela Romero, Angie Collier, Belinda Amparano, Candace Blakeley, Lisa Lopez, Gabriel Garcia, Bill Garcia, Jessica Medina and Bill Amparano, Jr., in addition to numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Armida Leyvas and Hope Molina.
Thank you to family and friends for your condolences and prayers. Memorial services to be held in Port Arthur at a later date.