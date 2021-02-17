Angelita Suarez

 Skip to main content
SUAREZ, Angelita "Angie"

11/25/1940 - 1/17/2021

Age 80 was called to be with our Lord and Savior. Preceded in death by her parents, Lazaro and Efijenia Bejarano; husband, Frank "Canqui" Suarez; grandson, Sebastian Cortez. Survived by three children, Inez Suarez, Frank "Kiko" Suarez and Veronica Cortez (Nick); six grandchildren, Desiree, Amanda, Celeste, Stephanie, Monique and Christina; three very special young men that became family, Carlos Moreno Jr., Joseph Hernandez and Julian Lopez and four sisters, Lupe, Isabel, Mary and Linda. She will be greatly missed. May she rest in peace. Due to covid restrictions private services will be held. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY.

