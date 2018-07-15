Angelo D. Cammiso Born 10/10/1924 Died 6/29/2018
Ange grew up in Paterson, N.J. and never forgot his hometown. He loved sharing his experiences. He attended Central High School and Fairleigh Dickinson University, graduating with a BA in Business and an MA in Business Administration. For 25 years he was National Sales Manager for the Mosler Safe Co. and was an Adjunct Professor of Business at Fairleigh Dickinson and St. Peter's College in New Jersey. He was a World War II Marine veteran in the Pacific Theater and never lost his love for the Marine Corps. He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Marion; stepchildren, Karen (Gerald) Duvall Berke, Robert H. (Elizabeth) Mulgrew; step- grandchildren, Jonathan Berke, Kristen Berke and Blake Mulgrew; nephews, Richard and Robert Vero and niece, Frances Silvestri. Thank you Ange for all the captivating stories, unwavering patience and unconditional love you brought to our family. We will miss you so very much. A Graveside Service will be held on Monday, July 23, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at the Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery at Marana. Arrangements under the care of VISTOSO FUNERAL HOME, Oro Valley.