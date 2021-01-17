JOAQUIN, Angelo Jr.,
68, of Tucson passed away peacefully on Monday, January 11, 2021. Angelo belonged to the Coyote clan of the Tohono O'odham Nation and grew up in Florence, AZ. He was the founder and Director of the Waila Festival and promoted many Waila bands; past Director of Native Seeds/SEARCH and SWIAF; and served as a cultural consultant for numerous museums including MIAC, Amerind, AZHS, NMAI, and MIM. He is preceded by his parents, Marcellina and Angelo Joaquin Sr. and survived by Ann Parker, his partner of 25 years; eight sisters, two brothers, nephews, nieces, and a multitude of friends. Donations can be made to Mus. Of Ind. Arts & Culture NM. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.