With great sadness, the family of Angie Armstrong announces her passing on Monday, November 1, 2021. Angie was born on August 29, 1955 in Indianapolis, Indiana and came to Tucson in 1977 to work as a special education teacher in the Marana School District. She loved being a mother, wife, grandmother, sister, and teacher! Angie took immense pride in teaching hundreds of children to read and fostering imagination during her long teaching career, which spanned several decades. Even after retirement, her face would light up when she had children over to her house to swim, get extra reading and math help, watch a movie, bake cookies, or just visit. Angie and her husband Tom loved to travel! They made it a point to visit all fifty states and seven continents, laughing about swimming in Antarctica on Christmas Day 2005. Angie faced the threat of cancer with the same fortitude, generosity, and positive outlook that have always been part of her. Having been given "two, maybe three" years to live in 2013, she defied those odds, participating in every cancer trial she could, no matter how hopeless, because "you never know, it might help someone in the future," and she brightened the days of fellow patients in the chemo wards by showing them how to keep their hair. In her remaining time, she focused on the needs of her family, attended her son's wedding, celebrated the birth of two grandchildren, and told thousands of great stories and jokes, always with a twinkle in her eye. Angie is survived by her husband of 34 years, Tom Armstrong; her children, Jenny Lentz and Scott Armstrong (Lauren) and grandsons, Wyatt and Andrew. She is also survived by her brother, Kevin and his son, Kurtis (Amanda). Other surviving members of her family include stepsiblings, Terri (Dave), Gordon (Carolyn), Dan, Dallis, Kevin Christopher (Brenda) and Chad, as well as many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her mother and stepfather, Esther and Claude Mitchell; father, Jim Bellamey (Allis) and stepbrother, John. Angie is also survived by a multitude of friends who will remember her generosity and selfless nature, as well as her strength, including during her multi-year battle with cancer. She was a life-long learner, a movie aficionado, and a person who always strived to create joy for others. In lieu of flowers, consider donating to one of Angie's favorite charities that assist children in need, including Casa de los Niños, Gabriel's Angels, and CASA Support Council of Pima County, or to the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute where Angie's family will be making a donation in her name. Arrangements by AVENIDAS CREMATION AND BURIAL.